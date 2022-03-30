Trial underway for former coach charged with child molestation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The trial has started for a former youth soccer coach who already pleaded guilty to child seduction in another case.

39-year-old Jeremy Tudela was arrested in December and charged with child molestation.

The trial started Wednesday morning in Evansville with jury selection. Testimony began a few hours later. Family members tell us two young children are testifying in the case.

They say members of “Bikers Against Child Abuse” are escorting the victims to help them feel supported.

Tudela pleaded guilty in 2020 to four child seduction charges and an intimidation charge.

He was sentenced to a year in prison, two years on home detention and a year on probation.

Tudela used to own Tudela Soccer Academy in Newburgh.

We are told the trial could last a few days. We will let you know what happens.

