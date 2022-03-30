Man sentenced in Posey Co. puppy beating case

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Posey County man who pleaded guilty in an animal abuse case has been sentenced.

Authorities say Robert Wolf admitted he beat a nine to ten-week-old puppy to death in March of last year.

The Probable Cause Affidavit shows shows Wolf was mad because the puppy bit his finger. Deputies say the puppy’s body was found in a trash bag that Wolf had set out for collection.

Earlier this month Wolf pleaded guilty to Torturing or Mutilating a Vertebrate Animal, a Level 6 Felony; Killing a Domestic Animal, a Level 6 Felony; and Cruelty to an Animal, a Class A Misdemeanor.

The prosecutor says he was sentenced Wednesday to a total of five years in prison.

In 2020, Wolf was sentenced after pleading guilty to the battery of a child.

