Risk for damaging winds upgraded for Wednesday evening

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded the threat for widespread damaging winds Wednesday evening. A line of strong to severe storms will plow across the Tri-State between 3pm and 8pm, west-to-east. In addition to damaging winds, a few tornadoes may spin up within the line of storms. Winds gusted to near 40 mph by midday Wednesday, and a wind advisory continues through Wednesday night. The severe threat should end by 10pm for the entire Tri-State. Much colder air will stream back into the area for Thursday-Saturday. Daily highs will only reach the lower 50s with mostly cloudy skies through the start of the weekend. A few showers possible Saturday. Temps will perk back up into the mid 60s by early next week as another round of showers moves in on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.