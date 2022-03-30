Birthday Club
Risk for damaging winds upgraded for Wednesday evening

14 First Alert 3/30 - Midday
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded the threat for widespread damaging winds Wednesday evening. A line of strong to severe storms will plow across the Tri-State between 3pm and 8pm, west-to-east. In addition to damaging winds, a few tornadoes may spin up within the line of storms. Winds gusted to near 40 mph by midday Wednesday, and a wind advisory continues through Wednesday night. The severe threat should end by 10pm for the entire Tri-State. Much colder air will stream back into the area for Thursday-Saturday. Daily highs will only reach the lower 50s with mostly cloudy skies through the start of the weekend. A few showers possible Saturday. Temps will perk back up into the mid 60s by early next week as another round of showers moves in on Tuesday and Wednesday.

