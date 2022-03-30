Birthday Club
Police called to possible shooting in Evansville

Possible shooting on W. Indiana St. in Evansville
Possible shooting on W. Indiana St. in Evansville(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say police have been called to a possible shooting.

The call first came in as someone shot at an address on north Elliot, but crews were then called to the 2600 block of West Indiana Street.

It happened around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Police tell us they are looking for a shooting suspect.

We are working to get more information.

