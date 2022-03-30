Police called to possible shooting in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say police have been called to a possible shooting.

The call first came in as someone shot at an address on north Elliot, but crews were then called to the 2600 block of West Indiana Street.

It happened around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Police tell us they are looking for a shooting suspect.

We are working to get more information.

