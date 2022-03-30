Police: 2 arrested after 2 county chase in stolen car ends in McLean Co.

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Two people are facing several charges in Madisonville.

Just before 7 a.m. Wednesday, police say they tried to stop a car that was listed stolen out of Illinois.

They say the driver of the car swerved towards a patrol car, then sped off north on I-69.

Officers say the car took the Hanson exit, and the chase eventually went into McLean Co.

They say the car crashed near Livermore, and the driver, Ethan Seidel, and passenger, Melissa Zigler, both took off running.

Police say both were quickly caught.

Inside the car, officers say they found meth and crack cocaine.

Their charges include receiving stolen property, wanton endangerment, drug possession, fleeing police and reckless driving.

Police say both suspects were taken to the Hopkins County Jail.

At the time of this report, only Zigler’s mugshot was available.

Melissa Zigler (Hopkins Co. Jail)

