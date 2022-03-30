Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Police: 2 arrested after 2 county chase in stolen car ends in McLean Co.

By Jill Lyman
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Two people are facing several charges in Madisonville.

Just before 7 a.m. Wednesday, police say they tried to stop a car that was listed stolen out of Illinois.

They say the driver of the car swerved towards a patrol car, then sped off north on I-69.

Officers say the car took the Hanson exit, and the chase eventually went into McLean Co.

They say the car crashed near Livermore, and the driver, Ethan Seidel, and passenger, Melissa Zigler, both took off running.

Police say both were quickly caught.

Inside the car, officers say they found meth and crack cocaine.

Their charges include receiving stolen property, wanton endangerment, drug possession, fleeing police and reckless driving.

Police say both suspects were taken to the Hopkins County Jail.

At the time of this report, only Zigler’s mugshot was available.

Melissa Zigler
Melissa Zigler(Hopkins Co. Jail)

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD: 1 person killed in shooting, 1 person in custody
Man facing murder charge after woman found dead in Evansville
UPDATE: 3 dead after shots fired call on Evansville west side
Coroner releases cause of death for victims in Evansville double homicide
David White Jr.
Affidavit: Man arrested after officers find nearly 40 grams of meth
Gregory Galka
EPD: IT employee for police department charged with child molesting
Two friends rescue elderly woman from house fire in Newburgh
Two friends rescue elderly woman from house fire in Newburgh

Latest News

WFIE Traffic Alert
Cross drain replacement begins next week on US 62 in Muhlenberg Co.
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for more information in connection to a barn...
Gibson Co. deputies seeking public’s help with identifying break-in suspects
Free paper shredding event planned in Owensboro
Vanderburgh Co. looking for poll workers