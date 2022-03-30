Birthday Club
Memorial baseball sets high expectations following program’s 30th sectional title

By Tamar Sher
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Memorial baseball team won the program’s 30th sectional title last season and advanced to the 3A regional championship game.

The Tigers now have the third most sectional titles in the state of Indiana.

This season, the team has a new look and feel.

Three seniors return including centerfielder Josh Russell, catcher Adam Evans, and third baseman Sam Dehner.

”Coach says never get bored with consistency,” Dehner said. “It’s easy with this sport just to take a few reps off, but it’s important to always give 100 percent.”

Head Coach Matt Collins said he also has high expectations for the underclassmen, who are showing great potential, as the season continues.

”We have high expectations year in, year out, and that’s why we prepare, that’s why we work hard, that’s why these guys put the time in,” Collins said. “I like our approach, we’ll just see how it carries over and we’ll keep going at it.”

The Tigers will take the field again tomorrow at North.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

