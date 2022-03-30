Man facing drug charges after traffic stop in Wayne Co.
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAYNE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - Authorities arrested a white County man suspected of having drugs.
Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputies say they pulled a driver over on West Main Street in Fairfield for expired tags.
Deputies searched Levi Sork’s vehicle and say they found a bag they suspected was methamphetamine, which later tested positive.
They say they also found a stolen handgun, ammunition and other items.
Sork was taken to the Wayne County Jail on list of drug and firearm-related charges.
