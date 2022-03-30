Birthday Club
Man facing drug charges after traffic stop in Wayne Co.

By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAYNE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - Authorities arrested a white County man suspected of having drugs.

Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputies say they pulled a driver over on West Main Street in Fairfield for expired tags.

Deputies searched Levi Sork’s vehicle and say they found a bag they suspected was methamphetamine, which later tested positive.

Levi Sork.
Levi Sork.(Wayne County Sheriff's Office.)

They say they also found a stolen handgun, ammunition and other items.

Sork was taken to the Wayne County Jail on list of drug and firearm-related charges.

