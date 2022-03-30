Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Kellogg’s workers win big raises after spate of strikes

FILE - The logo for Kellogg's appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock...
FILE - The logo for Kellogg's appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Several hundred workers at a Kellogg’s plant that makes Cheez-Its won a new contract that delivers more than 15% wage increases over three years after 1,400 workers at the company’s cereal plants went on strike for nearly three months last fall.

The union that represents those 570 workers in Kansas City, Kansas, said Wednesday that the wages and benefit improvements secured this week are the biggest ones the local union has ever seen.

The deal comes as many companies are struggling to fill the more than 11 million job openings across the country and workers are demanding more after keeping plants operating throughout the pandemic.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: 3 dead after shots fired call on Evansville west side
Coroner releases cause of death for victims in Evansville double homicide
David White Jr.
Affidavit: Man arrested after officers find nearly 40 grams of meth
Two friends rescue elderly woman from house fire in Newburgh
Two friends rescue elderly woman from house fire in Newburgh
Gregory Galka
EPD: IT employee for police department charged with child molesting
Brandon Meriwether.
Affidavit: Man over 4.5x legal alcohol limit arrested while driving with 8-yr-old

Latest News

Vanderburgh Co. looking for poll workers
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Prosecutors rest their case in Gov. Whitmer kidnap trial
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
Putin misled by advisers on Ukraine, US intel determines
FILE - Ending the limitations in May would allow for time to prepare at the border, according...
AP sources: Asylum limits at border expected to end by May 23
FILE - Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson meets with Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, on...
With at least one GOP vote, Jackson likely to be confirmed