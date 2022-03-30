Kaiser Aluminum Warrick to break ground on $150M coating line

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Kaiser Aluminum will be in Warrick County Wednesday.

They will be attending a groundbreaking ceremony for a new $150 million coating line at the Kaiser Aluminum facility.

Officials tell us the new coating line will be the third-largest capital investment in Warrick County history.

Kaiser Aluminum bought the Warrick Rolling Mill, previously owned by Alcoa Corporation, for $670 million in March of last year.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.