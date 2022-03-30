Kaiser Aluminum Warrick to break ground on $150M coating line
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Kaiser Aluminum will be in Warrick County Wednesday.
They will be attending a groundbreaking ceremony for a new $150 million coating line at the Kaiser Aluminum facility.
Officials tell us the new coating line will be the third-largest capital investment in Warrick County history.
Kaiser Aluminum bought the Warrick Rolling Mill, previously owned by Alcoa Corporation, for $670 million in March of last year.
