Ind. no longer providing daily COVID-19 numbers.

Indiana COVID-19
Indiana COVID-19(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health announced more changes to their COVID-19 dashboard.

Officials say it will no longer reflect a daily positivity rate. Instead the dashboard will display a seven-day average of cases and indicate whether that number is trending up or down.

[Indiana COVID-19 dashboards]

The dashboard also will stop publishing the state’s county and advisory metric maps and instead follow the community transmission measurements recently announced by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Lastly, the dashboard’s publication schedule will be revised, with updates posted on Monday, Wednesday and Friday of each week.

Also Wednesday, state health officials say Hoosiers age 12 and older who have weakened immune systems and those age 50 and older who received a booster dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine at least four months ago are eligible for a second booster following.

This comes following the authorization Tuesday from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

[Who really needs a second COVID booster? Here’s what to know]

Click on the testing map at www.coronavirus.in.gov to find a location. Visit ourshot.in.gov to find a vaccination site.

