I-64 in Wayne Co. designated in honor of fallen Deputy Sean Riley

WAYNE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - State Rep. Adam Niemerg (R-Dieterich) welcomed the family of fallen Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley to the Capitol in Springfield on Wednesday to honor Deputy Riley’s service and sacrifice.

Members of Deputy Sean Riley’s family attended a presentation of HJR 66 during a Session of the Illinois House of Representatives on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (Illinois House of Representatives)

Rep. Niemerg’s HJR 66 renames a stretch of highway on Illinois Interstate 64 in Wayne County as the Deputy Sean Riley Memorial Highway.

Deputy Sean Riley was killed near the Indiana border on Dec. 29, 2021. (Indiana State Police)

“Deputy Riley gave his life responding to a distress call, a call for help. That’s the definition of a hero,” Niemerg said. “Deputy Riley put himself above others, responding to a call not knowing the situation or how it will unfold, but knowing someone is asking for help.”

Niemerg said the outpouring of support for Deputy Riley’s family was tremendous, from local businesses to regular people that wanted to help.

“Every seat in the Fairfield High School gymnasium was filled prior to Deputy Riley’s memorial service a full hour ahead of its scheduled start,” Niemerg said. “Deputy Riley’s sacrifice will not be forgotten, and his impact will always be felt. Renaming I-64 in Wayne County is a small but important token of our respect and esteem for Deputy Riley’s service and sacrifice. We continue to morn with his family and honor all law enforcement officers that give their lives in the line of duty.”

The Illinois House of Representatives unanimously supported HJR 66, which will name the stretch of highway on Interstate 64 in Wayne County between mile markers 112 and 116 the Deputy Sean Riley Memorial Highway.

