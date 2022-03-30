Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Some western Ky. school districts dismissing early due to storms

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - School districts in western Kentucky are starting to let out early due to forecasted storms and high winds.

Hopkins County Schools say they are dismissing at 1:30 p.m.

Officials say all afterschool activities have been canceled and there will be no p.m. preschool.

Henderson County Schools are also letting out early.

They say preschool and elementary schools will dismiss at 1 p.m. and secondary schools will dismiss at 2 p.m.

Henderson schools will not have after-school activities.

However, officials say afterschool childcare will operate on normal hours.

Union County Emergency Management reported about 2,000 people, including the middle school, high school and hospital are without power.

That happened just before 11 Wednesday morning.

They say this is caused by high winds across the county.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: 3 dead after shots fired call on Evansville west side
Coroner releases cause of death for victims in Evansville double homicide
David White Jr.
Affidavit: Man arrested after officers find nearly 40 grams of meth
Two friends rescue elderly woman from house fire in Newburgh
Two friends rescue elderly woman from house fire in Newburgh
Gregory Galka
EPD: IT employee for police department charged with child molesting
Brandon Meriwether.
Affidavit: Man over 4.5x legal alcohol limit arrested while driving with 8-yr-old

Latest News

Evansville Police called to possible shooting
EPD: 1 person killed in shooting, 1 person in custody
West Indiana Street shooting interview.
West Indiana Street shooting interview.
Robert Wolf
Man sentenced in Posey Co. puppy beating case
The FBI said the scam starts when someone contacts you by phone or email pretending to be a...
Consumer Crackdown: Hi-tech scam targets cellphone sim cards