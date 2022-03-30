Some western Ky. school districts dismissing early due to storms

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - School districts in western Kentucky are starting to let out early due to forecasted storms and high winds.

Hopkins County Schools say they are dismissing at 1:30 p.m.

Officials say all afterschool activities have been canceled and there will be no p.m. preschool.

Henderson County Schools are also letting out early.

They say preschool and elementary schools will dismiss at 1 p.m. and secondary schools will dismiss at 2 p.m.

Henderson schools will not have after-school activities.

However, officials say afterschool childcare will operate on normal hours.

Union County Emergency Management reported about 2,000 people, including the middle school, high school and hospital are without power.

That happened just before 11 Wednesday morning.

They say this is caused by high winds across the county.

