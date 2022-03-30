Homeless Connect of Southwest Indiana event slated for Thurs.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The annual Homeless Connect of Southwest Indiana is set to be held in Evansville on Thursday.

The event is happening at the Old National Events Plaza from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Officials say more than 50 local agencies will provide free, on-site services.

The event is open to anyone needing assistance with housing, employment services, birth certificates, internet access or even a haircut.

