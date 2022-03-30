Birthday Club
Homeless Connect of Southwest Indiana event slated for Thurs.

he annual Homeless Connect of Southwest Indiana is set to be held in downtown Evansville on Thursday.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The annual Homeless Connect of Southwest Indiana is set to be held in Evansville on Thursday.

The event is happening at the Old National Events Plaza from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Officials say more than 50 local agencies will provide free, on-site services.

The event is open to anyone needing assistance with housing, employment services, birth certificates, internet access or even a haircut.

