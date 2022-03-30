HCSO investigating head-on collision after 2 people sent to hospital

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a head-on collision that sent two people to the hospital Tuesday evening.

They say the crash happened along Highway 136 West near Geneva.

HCSO along with Henderson County Rescue Squad and Smith Mills Fire Department were all on scene.

Officials say both drivers were trapped and had to be cut from their vehicles.

According to a press release, Elizabeth Price of Morganfield, was driving and crossed the center line hitting head-on with a pickup truck. That pickup truck was driven by Walter Cummings of Uniontown.

Officials say both Price and Cummings were taken to the hospital to treat their injuries.

We currently do not know the extent of those injuries.

We will update this story once we learn more.

