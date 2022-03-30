Birthday Club
Greenville man accused of stealing medication

By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Police say 20-year-old Walter Chesnel Jr. is accused of stealing medication.

Officers say this happened Monday night.

Police say the victim showed them evidence that Chesnel was responsible.

Officers say they then found he sold 31 of 46 of the stolen Adderall pills.

He’s in the Muhlenberg County Jail on drug theft and trafficking charges.

Walter Chesnel Jr.
Walter Chesnel Jr.(Muhlenberg County Jail)

