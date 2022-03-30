Gibson Co. deputies seeking public’s help with identifying break-in suspects

OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for more information in connection to a barn break-in near the Oakland City area.

Deputies say there are at least two people involved, and they were seen driving a four-wheeler.

The sheriff’s office posted images of the suspects on its official Facebook page.

For those who have information on the identity of these two people, the sheriff’s office urges them to contact Deputy Zach Lienemann through his email - zlienemann@gibsoncountysheriff.com - or leave a voicemail at (812) 385-3496 (ext 1529).

