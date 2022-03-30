Free paper shredding event planned in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Fiscal Court and the City of Owensboro are hosting a free paper shredding collection event.

Officials say you can bring old files, receipts, canceled checks, and tax forms to the Owensboro SportsCenter on Friday, April 1 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Piranha Mobile Shredding will collect the documents. This event is open to all Daviess County residents, businesses, and institutions with a 100 lb. limit per person.

For questions, contact the Daviess County Solid Waste Department at 270-229-4484.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.