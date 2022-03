EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The City of Evansville is promoting the use of public transportation.

Officials say they are offering free bus transportation for all passengers on METS, Thursday, March 31, from 6:15 a.m. through 4 p.m.

The city often does this. They have offered similar “free days” in the past.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.