Fire crews respond to car flipping on side in Henderson

By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle crash with injuries on Wednesday evening.

Officials say the wreck happened in the area of North Green Street and Herron Avenue.

Fire crews say a car was found on its side with a person still inside. Officials say that extrication has been completed.

Henderson firefighters say the scene is now clear.

We will update this story once more information is available.

