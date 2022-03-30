Birthday Club
Famous food truck makes stop downtown Evansville

By Monica Watkins
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A famous food truck has stopped in Evansville.

Cousins Maine Lobster Food Truck is parked downtown Evansville in front of Myriad Brewing Company.

Many people have come out to try the Shark Tank winners seafood meals.

There was already a long line around the corner earlier Tuesday.

We’re told some were already in line for 40 minutes but individuals in line, like Andy Brookman, said they would be willing to wait even longer to try their food.

“They got lobster rolls, they’ve got lobster mac and cheese, lobster bisque, good beer, lobster tots,” customer, Brookman said. “Come down and get some, well worth the wait.”

The food truck is expected to be downtown Evansville until 9 p.m. Tuesday night and will be back from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.

