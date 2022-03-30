Birthday Club
Day 3 of Owensboro teen’s murder trial underway

Owensboro murder trial
Owensboro murder trial(WFIE)
By Jamee French
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Wednesday is day three of the trial for Jaikorian Johnson.

Johnson, who is now 18, was arraigned in July on eight counts, including one count of murder and one count of attempted murder.

He’s accused of killing 15-year-old Corban Henry in Aug. 2020.

Click here for information about day two’s testimony.

So far on day three Officer Chris Brown testified. He’s an OPD Electronic Forensic Investigator.

Officer Brown testified he searched the phones of both Johnson and another teenager. He says he retrieved a Snapchat video made the week of the shooting of both teens holding guns and dancing around with them in their hands. In the video, you can see Johnson pointing a gun at the camera.

Megan May with KSP forensics also testified. She says she did a DNA analysis on the hand guns found after the shooting, and Johnson was concluded as a contributor of DNA.

A forensic chemist at KSP, John David Clem also testified. He says gun shot residue was found on both of Johnson’s hands.

Jamee French is in the courtroom again today. She’ll have reports tonight on 14 News.

Jaikorian Johnson
Jaikorian Johnson(Daviess Co. Jail)

