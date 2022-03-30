Birthday Club
Cross drain replacement begins next week on US 62 in Muhlenberg Co.

By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Drivers who typically travel on U.S. 62 in Muhlenberg County may need to seek alternate routes starting on Monday.

Crews with the Kentucky Transporation Cabinet will be replacing a cross drain at the intersection of KY 189 and U.S. 62.

The worksite location is adjacent to Lowell Lane, west of Greenville.

This work is expected to take two to three days to complete.

Traffic may not pass through this work zone. Homeowners will be able to access their property while this work is addressed.

School bus drivers will have access to their routes.

