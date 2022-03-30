Birthday Club
On Alert: P.M. Thunderstorms

Wind Advisory until 7:00 p.m.
WFIE Alert Day
WFIE Alert Day(WFIE)
By Byron Douglas
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 3:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Wind Advisory until 7:00 p.m. Surface winds in advance of a marching cold front will gust 35 to 50 miles an hour before any thunderstorms develop. Windy and warmer as high temperatures surge into the upper 70s to 80-degrees under partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies.  This afternoon after 3:00 p.m., showers and thunderstorms under a slight risk for severe thunderstorms.  All severe weather hazards are possible including damaging winds and a few embedded tornadoes within a line of thunderstorms. Rainfall exceeding 1-inch may prompt minor flooding especially in low spots. 

Thursday, mostly cloudy, breezy, and sharply colder as high temps only reach the upper 40s to lower 50s. A few spotty showers possible...mainly during the morning. Thursday night, partly cloudy and colder as lows drop into the mid-30s.

Friday, sunny and breezy as high temps remain below normal in the mid-50s.

