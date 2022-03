EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville fire crews were on scene of a home near Deaconess Hospital Midtown late last night.

Officials say a fire was found near the back and on the second floor of the home on West Maryland Street.

Evansville Fire Department posted photos on its Facebook page.

Officials say the damage was limited to that second floor.

