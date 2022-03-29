Vietnam vets honored in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - March 29, 1973 is the day combat and combat support units withdrew from South Vietnam.

So every year, March 29 is honored as National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

In honor of those veterans and their service, Mission BBQ in Evansville had what they called “Free Chow for Vietnam Vets.”

Dozens of servicemen and women, both from Vietnam and other eras, gathered at Mission BBQ to enjoy a free meal and good company.

Vietnam Veterans who we spoke to tell us, it’s an honor to have a day for themselves, but the day is really about their brothers who didn’t make it back home.

Mitch Carter is sharing their stories tonight on 14 News.

