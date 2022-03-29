Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Vietnam vets honored in Evansville

Newscast Recording
By Mitchell Carter
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - March 29, 1973 is the day combat and combat support units withdrew from South Vietnam.

So every year, March 29 is honored as National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

In honor of those veterans and their service, Mission BBQ in Evansville had what they called “Free Chow for Vietnam Vets.”

Dozens of servicemen and women, both from Vietnam and other eras, gathered at Mission BBQ to enjoy a free meal and good company.

Vietnam Veterans who we spoke to tell us, it’s an honor to have a day for themselves, but the day is really about their brothers who didn’t make it back home.

Mitch Carter is sharing their stories tonight on 14 News.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says one man is dead following a one-vehicle crash along...
Name released of driver killed in Wendell Ford Expressway crash
Crews called to crash at Lloyd and Burkhardt.
Crews respond to crash at Lloyd and Burkhardt
Train cars overturn at Howell Train Yard
Train cars overturn at Howell Train Yard
Cars catch on fire along I-69
Car fires close I-69 in Gibson Co.
William Ramirez
Man accused of driving drunk with child in car

Latest News

Jaikorian Johnson
First full day of testimony underway in Owensboro teen’s murder trial
Mitch Carter previews the story on Vietnam Veterans Day
Mitch Carter previews the story on Vietnam Veterans Day
WFIE Traffic Alert
Traffic Alert: Work planned for Diamond Ave. and New Harmony Rd.
Indiana COVID-19
5 new COVID-19 cases total in our 8 area Indiana counties