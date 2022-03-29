Two Kentucky Rotary Clubs partner to host Build-A-Bed drive

Birthday Club
2 Kentucky Rotary clubs partner to host Build-A-Bed drive
By Monica Watkins
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - The Madisonville Rotary Club is partnering with Dawson Springs Rotary Club to host a Build-A-Bed drive this spring.

According to a social media post, the drive is for children 18-years-old and under.

They say it is to provide brand new twin beds, mattresses and comforter sets to those children.

The Rotary Clubs are asking for families in Dawson Springs who are in need of the beds to fill out an application. This will help them gage the need beforehand.

For people who are interested, you can find the link to that application here.

The Dawson Springs Rotary Club says people also have the option to send them a private message on their Facebook page to apply.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

