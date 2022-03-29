Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

Tuesday Sunrise Headlines 3/29
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - Russia and Ukraine return to the negotiating table today in Turkey. As the war rages on in Ukraine, so too does the uproar over President Biden’s words.

If you live in Evansville, the Lloyd Expressway may be your go-to road to navigate through the city. More than a dozen improvement projects are planned and officials want your input tonight.

New information on a crash on Evansville’s eastside. We’re learning one person has minor injuries after being hit on the Lloyd Expressway.

A Henderson man has been charged in a stabbing investigation. It happened on Barnett Drive and authorities say the victim is recovering from several stab wounds.

Watch the rest of 14 News Sunrise live, right here.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says one man is dead following a one-vehicle crash along...
Name released of driver killed in Wendell Ford Expressway crash
Crews called to crash at Lloyd and Burkhardt.
Crews respond to crash at Lloyd and Burkhardt
Train cars overturn at Howell Train Yard
Train cars overturn at Howell Train Yard
Cars catch on fire along I-69
Car fires close I-69 in Gibson Co.
William Ramirez
Man accused of driving drunk with child in car

Latest News

Man facing several charges after a fight involving a knife.
Man facing several charges after fight involving knife
Wreck sends two to hospital in Greenville.
Wreck sends two to hospital in Greenville
Wreck sends two to hospital in Greenville.
Wreck sends two to hospital in Greenville
Ruben Cruz.
Man facing several charges after fight involving knife