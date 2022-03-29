Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Russia and Ukraine return to the negotiating table today in Turkey. As the war rages on in Ukraine, so too does the uproar over President Biden’s words.

If you live in Evansville, the Lloyd Expressway may be your go-to road to navigate through the city. More than a dozen improvement projects are planned and officials want your input tonight.

New information on a crash on Evansville’s eastside. We’re learning one person has minor injuries after being hit on the Lloyd Expressway.

A Henderson man has been charged in a stabbing investigation. It happened on Barnett Drive and authorities say the victim is recovering from several stab wounds.

