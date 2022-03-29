Traffic Alert: Work planned for Diamond Ave. and New Harmony Rd.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation says there will be a ramp closure for State Road 66 (Diamond Avenue) and New Harmony Road.

Beginning on or around Tuesday, April 5, INDOT maintenance crews will begin the process to extract and replace a culvert pipe across the eastbound ramp to Diamond Avenue from New Harmony Road.

Officials say it will require a full width pavement cut to excavate and replace the pipe. Workers will then fill the pavement cut with gravel, which will be allowed to compact under traffic conditions before repaving at a later time.

The project is expected to take about one day depending upon weather conditions.

The road will close following the morning peak hours. Local residents will have access up to the point of closure and will be able to use the traditional intersection at New Harmony Road and Diamond Avenue during the closure for eastbound access.

INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.

