Ribbon cut for Toyota trail head

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a new walking trail in Warrick County.

A ribbon cutting was held across the street from Castle High School where the new Toyota Trail Head is located.

The trail will span nine miles and will connect the high school to other nearby schools, parks and neighborhoods.

Warrick Trails President Courtney TenBarge says the trail is apart of the “Safe Route To Schools” initiative and is being used to promote activity and exercise in the community.

”We were just so thankful partnering with Toyota, and they are very big on promoting activity and going outside, moving in any way. And so it was a great partnership, and we are also thankful for all of our county commissioners and county council and all of our sponsors. We couldn’t build trails without our community support,” said TenBarge.

An official with Toyota said they put $130,000 into the trail creation and are excited to be apart of a project that gets people moving.

