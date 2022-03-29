Birthday Club
New entertainment series coming to RiverPark Center

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A new summer entertainment series is coming to downtown Owensboro.

Organizers say Downtown Live will span 12 Fridays at the RiverPark Center.

That series is set to start on May 13 and will have different themes each week.

Officials say the series is for those 21 and older and will have multiple bars throughout the RiverPark Center.

Organizers say they will release the full schedule and themes soon.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

