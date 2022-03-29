Man facing several charges after fight involving knife

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - A Dubois County man is facing several charges after police were called to a fight involving a knife.

It happened just after 10 Monday morning on Village Court in Jasper.

Police say 23-year-old Ruben Cruz choked and held a knife to the victim’s throat.

Ruben Cruz. (Dubois County Security Center)

They say the victim had injuries but declined medical attention.

Police say during the fight, Cruz took the victim’s phone, preventing them from calling 911.

Authorities say the victim had a protective order against Cruz.

He’s booked in the Dubois County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.