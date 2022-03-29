Birthday Club
Man charged with sex abuse of child due in court Friday

Joseph Morrow
Joseph Morrow(Hopkins Co. Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Hopkins County man is accused of sexually abusing a child.

28-year-old Joseph Morrow in jail on a $45,000 cash bond.

He’s charged with two counts of sexual abuse of a victim under the age of 12.

According to the jail website, Morrow is due in court Friday morning.

We reached out to the sheriff’s office for more information.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

