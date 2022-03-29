Man charged with sex abuse of child due in court Friday

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Hopkins County man is accused of sexually abusing a child.

28-year-old Joseph Morrow in jail on a $45,000 cash bond.

He’s charged with two counts of sexual abuse of a victim under the age of 12.

According to the jail website, Morrow is due in court Friday morning.

We reached out to the sheriff’s office for more information.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.