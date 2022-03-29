KWC Women’s Bowling Brings home Conference Championship

GASTONIA, N.C. (WFIE) - Coming in as the #5 seed in the inaguraly G-MAC/Conference Carolinas Bowling Tournament, the Kentucky Wesleyan Women’s Bowling Team caught fire, upsetting their way through the bracket to reach the conference title game where they would eventually fall to top seeded Lincoln Memorial.

“I am extremely happy for the finish of both teams this past weekend at the Inaugural GMAC/CC Conference Tournament.” said head coach Scott Thompson. “Both teams really worked well as one unit and competed with integrity and respect. Being recognized as the first GMAC Conference Champions for both teams is a tremendous honor.”

In the opening round the Panthers upset #2 Tusculum 4-1 before dropping their next match 4-2 to #3 Emmanuel. Facing Tusculum for a second time, the Panthers easily defeated them 4-0 to move into the semi-finals. There they faced Emmanuel for a second time, and this time built a 3-1 lead early before taking them down 189-171 in the sixth game to win the match 4-2. KWC played tough in the championship, but LMU was too much for the Panthers and they fell 2-0 to the top seed.

Despite not winning the overall title, the Panthers did win the G-MAC conference title.

Kentucky Wesleyan walked away with multiple awards on the weekend, with Alyssa Zombirt highlighting the honors by being named G-MAC Bowler of the Year. Along with Zombirt, Lauren Meagher took home the G-MAC Elite 25 award for the highest cumulative GPA of an individual competing at the conference championships.

Alyssa Zombirt and Corynne Bean were named to the All-Tournament team, while Zombirt, Bean, and Lauren Meagher were all named to the G-MAC All-Conference team.

The Kentucky Wesleyan Panthers will graduate seniors Alyssa Zombirt and Samantha Bugno. Also graduating from the men’s side is Tre Ravens. All three bowlers have been a part of the bowling program here at KWC since it’s inception in 2018-19.

