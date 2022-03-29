Green River District reports 8 new COVID deaths, 48 cases over past week

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department reported 48 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and eight new deaths.

That’s since their last update on Tuesday, March 22.

Officials say of the new cases, 18 were in Daviess County, 15 were in Henderson County, six were in Ohio County, three were in Webster County, and two were in each Hancock, McLean and Union counties.

The COVID-19 related deaths included four residents of Henderson County, two residents of Daviess County, and one resident from both McLean and Ohio counties.

The district is now reporting an average of seven cases a day.

Kentucky residents can visit vaccine.ky.gov to find vaccine locations.

Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky.

Daviess Co. - 30,414 cases, 381 deaths

Muhlenberg Co. - 10,240 cases, 118 deaths

Hopkins Co. - 14,758 cases, 243 deaths

Ohio Co. - 7,522 cases, 100 deaths

Henderson Co. - 13,618 cases, 164 deaths

Webster Co. - 3,939 cases, 52 deaths

McLean Co. - 2,585 cases, 50 deaths

Union Co. - 4,272 cases, 55 deaths

Hancock Co. - 2,396 cases, 26 deaths

