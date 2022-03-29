First full day of testimony underway in Owensboro teen’s murder trial

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Tuesday is day two of the trial for Jaikorian Johnson.

A jury was selected Monday, and testimony began.

Johnson, who is now 18, was arraigned in July on eight counts, including one count of murder and one count of attempted murder.

He’s accused of killing 15-year-old Corban Henry in Aug. 2020.

Several witnesses have taken the stand including two neighbors, the teenager driving the scooter that Henry was riding when he was shot, the coroner, three OPD detectives, two officers who responded the night of the shoot, a paramedic, an employee of a gas station that had surveillance, and the medical examiner for the state of Kentucky.

An Owensboro Police officer testified an air gun was on Henry’s hip when he died. The officer said it looks similar to regular pistol.

Detectives testified they had surveillance video from at least four places.

Jamee French was in the courtroom for testimony Tuesday. She’ll have reports tonight on 14 News.

Jaikorian Johnson (Daviess Co. Jail)

