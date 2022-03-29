Birthday Club
Fire officials investigating house fire in Newburgh

By Monica Watkins and Josh Lucca
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Fire officials were called to a structure fire in Newburgh Monday evening.

Dispatch confirmed it happened in the 7500 block of Stonegate Drive around 7 p.m.

Newburgh fire chief, FJ Spinelli tells us the fire was put out by 8 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

Officials say the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

