Fire officials investigating house fire in Newburgh
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Fire officials were called to a structure fire in Newburgh Monday evening.
Dispatch confirmed it happened in the 7500 block of Stonegate Drive around 7 p.m.
Newburgh fire chief, FJ Spinelli tells us the fire was put out by 8 p.m.
No injuries were reported.
Officials say the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.