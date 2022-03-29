Birthday Club
EVPL to offer sensory-friendly bags at locations thanks to partnership

By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library is partnering with Driving for Change, Sensory Inclusion to offer sensory-friendly bags for library users.

EVPL officials say the bags will include noise-canceling headphones, sensory activities and more.

Driving for Change, Sensory Inclusion aims to connect individuals with sensory-friendly locations and items throughout the community.

The initiative was founded by Evansville Day School senior Tyler Myers.

EVPL Central is home to the library’s Sensory Room, which is a safe place for children with sensory processing differences or other challenging conditions in need of a calm, sensory-friendly space.

Officials say EVPL also offers a monthly Sensory Storytime.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

