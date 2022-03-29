Birthday Club
EPD: IT employee for police department charged with child molesting

Gregory Galka
Gregory Galka(Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department was made aware of an arrest involving one of their employees.

According to a social media post, EPD was told about the arrest of 57-year-old Gregory Galka Tuesday afternoon.

EPD says Galka has been a civilian IT employee for the police department since August 2021.

Officials say Galka has been charged with child molesting.

The incident is being investigated by the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office.

EPD says Galka has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

