Defending State Baseball Champion, Jasper, set to Start its Season

JASPER, IN. (WFIE) - The IHSAA baseball season began Monday, and one team, who will have a target on its back, is defending state champion, Jasper.

The Wildcats beat Fishers last June, 3-1, to claim the class 4A state title, and they return several key players, from that team. Among those, are seniors Kody Morton, Jack Ahlbrand, Ben Henke, and I.U. commit, Connor Foley. Every year, head coach Terry Gobert and his staff field one of the most fundamentally-sound teams, in the state, and that’ll play a big role this year, but they don’t put expectations on the team, based on what happened last year.

“We don’t worry about defending. We don’t talk about that at all. It’s in the books, the trophy’s locked up, and you start all over,” said Coach Gobert. “It’s gonna be a challenge. You start with who you have back, and then you also look at what did those guys learn from the senior class last year. It’s not so much winning sectional, regional, semistate, or state, it’s just developing into the best team that we can be. The simplest thing about our program, is give the opposition three outs, no more, don’t put anybody on base by walk, and find a way to put the ball in play and it’s a matter of kids buying in.”

“We don’t wanna get complacent. I mean, we haven’t won a single game yet this year. We’re 0-0,” said Jasper senior Connor Foley. “We still have things to prove. The biggest thing’s leadership. It might take some time, but we’re gonna do that and have a couple juniors step up too.”

Jasper throws out the first pitch of its season, on Tuesday, as they host Boonville, at 6:00 eastern time.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.