Damaging wind threat Wednesday afternoon-evening

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The Storm Prediction Center upgraded and expanded the risk zone to include the entire Tri-State for severe storms Wednesday afternoon and evening. Damaging winds along a line of severe thunderstorms will be the main hazard, but a few tornadoes could spin up within the line. The line of storms should move west-to-east through Illinois from 1-4pm. Between 4-6pm, we expect the line to cross the Wabash River and move into the Evansville-Henderson metro area. Storms will reach the eastern edge of the Tri-State from Jasper down to Owensboro and Greenville between 6-8pm. The severe risk should end before midnight Wednesday, although rain will continue into early Thursday morning. The storms may coincide with school dismissal and the evening commute, so you should have a way to get alerts when you are on the go. Temperatures will then plunge back into the low 40s on Thursday morning and only rise into the mid 50s for the afternoon. Mainly dry through Sunday with highs climbing into the lower 60s.

