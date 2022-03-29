Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Damaging wind threat Wednesday afternoon-evening

14 First Alert 3/29 - Midday
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The Storm Prediction Center upgraded and expanded the risk zone to include the entire Tri-State for severe storms Wednesday afternoon and evening. Damaging winds along a line of severe thunderstorms will be the main hazard, but a few tornadoes could spin up within the line. The line of storms should move west-to-east through Illinois from 1-4pm. Between 4-6pm, we expect the line to cross the Wabash River and move into the Evansville-Henderson metro area. Storms will reach the eastern edge of the Tri-State from Jasper down to Owensboro and Greenville between 6-8pm. The severe risk should end before midnight Wednesday, although rain will continue into early Thursday morning. The storms may coincide with school dismissal and the evening commute, so you should have a way to get alerts when you are on the go. Temperatures will then plunge back into the low 40s on Thursday morning and only rise into the mid 50s for the afternoon. Mainly dry through Sunday with highs climbing into the lower 60s.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says one man is dead following a one-vehicle crash along...
Name released of driver killed in Wendell Ford Expressway crash
Crews called to crash at Lloyd and Burkhardt.
Crews respond to crash at Lloyd and Burkhardt
Train cars overturn at Howell Train Yard
Train cars overturn at Howell Train Yard
Cars catch on fire along I-69
Car fires close I-69 in Gibson Co.
William Ramirez
Man accused of driving drunk with child in car

Latest News

WFIE Alert Day
On Wednesday Alert for P.M. Thunderstorms
14 First Alert 3/29 - Midday
14 First Alert 3/29 - Midday
14 First Alert 3/29
14 First Alert 3/29
3/28 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
3/28 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast