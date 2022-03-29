Birthday Club
Carlos Santana says Blessings and Miracles tour is music to remind fans they are significant, meaningful

(Jeff Daly | Jeff Daly/Invision/AP)
By Monica Watkins and Josh Lucca
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville will get a visit from a hall of fame guitarist.

Carlos Santana will make a stop at the Ford Center during his Blessings and Miracles Tour.

Santana will be touring with his band which includes Santana’s wife, Cindy Blackman Santana, on drums.

Fans can expect to hear songs from Santana’s entire discography including fan favorites like Smooth, and cuts from 2021 release Blessings and Miracles.

Santana tells us his music is to remind fans that they are significant and meaningful.

“The kind of music that reminds you on a molecular level that you are significant, meaningful. That you are light, spirit and soul,” Carlos said. “You’re immutable, indestructible. You can create miracles and blessing and you can also will, with positivity, an avalanche of abundance.”

For more information on how to buy tickets, visit our previous story here.

