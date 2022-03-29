Birthday Club
Brittany Maners named New Head Coach of Jasper Girls H.S. Basketball

Newscast recording
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 11:35 PM CDT
JASPER Ind. (WFIE) - Jasper High School has hired Brittany Maners to be its next head girls’ basketball coach. She replaces Jessica Mehringer, who recently resigned from coaching after five seasons with the Wildcats.

The Reitz H.S. and Oakland City University graduate arrives at Jasper High School after having served as the head coach at both Central, where she led the Bears to three sectional titles, and Princeton Community High School, during the past nine seasons. During her time on the bench, Coach Maners has accumulated a career record of 140-67.

Coach Maners is married to Jared Maners and they have four children, Jaylen (13), Brynlee (6), Jaxton (5), and Kynser (11 mos.).

When asked what attracted her to the position, Maners said, “The amount of school pride, community support, and competitive drive at Jasper is unmatched. In addition, I feel that the administration is incredibly passionate about athletics.”

Coach Maners added that she hopes to return the Wildcat’s girls’ basketball program back to being a SIAC and postseason tournament contender, year in and year out.

