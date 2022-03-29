Breezy, Not As Cold

Birthday Club
By Byron Douglas
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 4:03 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A warm front will push across the area jumping temperatures into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Mostly cloudy and warmer with a slight chance of scattered light rain. Tonight, mostly cloudy, and mild as lows only drop into the mid-50s.

Wednesday, breezy and warmer as high temperatures surge into the upper 70s under mostly cloudy skies.  Wednesday afternoon, showers mixed with thunderstorms under a slight risk for severe thunderstorms. All severe weather hazards are possible including damaging winds and embedded tornadoes within a line of thunderstorms.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

