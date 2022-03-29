Affidavit: Man over 4.5x legal alcohol limit arrested while driving with 8-yr-old

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is in jail after officers say he had an alcohol level over four and a half times the legal limit with a child in the car.

Officers say they initially saw 40-year-old Brandon Meriwether urinating on the side of a building in the 1200 block of East Riverside Drive.

According to an affidavit, Meriwether was given a verbal warning and was seen getting into a car and driving west on Riverside before turning north on Highway 41.

Officers pulled him over when they say he didn’t use his turn signal.

They say they could smell alcohol and marijuana coming from Meriwether.

Officers say he also had an eight-year-old in the vehicle.

According to authorities, Meriwether failed field sobriety tests and refused a chemical test.

However, officials say they got a search warrant for a blood draw that showed he had an alcohol level of .378.

Meriwether is facing several drunk driving charges and a neglect charge.

