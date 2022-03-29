Affidavit: Man arrested after officers find nearly 40 grams of meth

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is in jail after officers found several grams of drugs on him during his arrest.

Officers were in the 1000 block of West Franklin Street Monday morning for an uncooperative man that was at Schnute Towers.

Authorities say they thought they found the man walking north on Franklin Street.

They say he took off running once officers turned on their emergency lights.

Officials say they caught the man, who was identified as 40-year-old David White Jr.

While searching him, they say they found baggies of a crystalline substance.

Officers say the total weight of the substance came out to be about 39 grams.

According to authorities, it tested positive for both meth and fentanyl.

White was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on dealing charges.

