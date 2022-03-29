5 new COVID-19 cases total in our 8 area Indiana counties

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Tuesday, health officials in Indiana reported 212 new COVID-19 cases and eight new COVID-related deaths.

That brings the pandemic total to 1,690,823 cases and 22,450 deaths.

This marks the 18th day in a row we have seen no COVID-19 related deaths in Vanderburgh County.

The state map shows one new case in Vanderburgh County, two new cases in Warrick County, one new case in Dubois County, zero new cases in Perry County, zero new cases in Posey County, zero new cases in Gibson County, one new case in Spencer County and zero new cases in Pike County.

Click on the testing map at www.coronavirus.in.gov to find a location. Visit ourshot.in.gov to find a vaccination site.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana:

Vanderburgh Co. - 57,222 cases, 600 deaths

Dubois Co. - 12,852 cases, 161 deaths

Warrick Co. - 20,242 cases, 231 deaths

Perry Co. - 4,650 cases, 62 deaths

Posey Co. - 6,528 cases, 58 deaths

Gibson Co. - 11,624 cases, 139 deaths

Spencer Co. - 5,217 cases, 58 deaths

Pike Co. - 3,726 cases, 47 deaths

