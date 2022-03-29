$1 Million donation given to Habitat for Humanity in honor of retired executive director

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A special celebration was held Tuesday for the longtime executive director of Habitat for Humanity in Owensboro.

Virginia Braswell officially retired after 29 years as the executive director.

Tuesday is also Braswell’s 83rd birthday.

In honor of her years of service, Daviess County Judge Executive Al Mattingly proclaimed March 29 as “Virginia Braswell Day.”

As a special surprise, Mattingly presented a $1 million check to the “Virginia Braswell Fund.”

“Virginia Braswell will be missed, not just for her efforts for affordable housing in our community but because of her bright smile and unbounded spirit. The Daviess County Fiscal Court is pleased to present these funds to Habitat in Virginia Braswell’s name in order to further the legacy that she leaves,” Mattingly said.

Earlier this year, Habitat for Humanity Owensboro-Daviess County established the Virginia Braswell Fund as a way to show appreciation for Braswell’s service.

“This fund will celebrate Ms. Virginia’s selfless dedication,” said the nonprofit’s incoming executive director, Jeremy Stephens. “She worked nearly three decades without accepting a paycheck, which allowed the nonprofit to serve more local families.”

Donations to the fund are dedicated to the nonprofit’s mission of building affordable homes in partnership with families in need of a place to live.

“It’s wonderful. It’s wonderful,” Braswell said. “And a million dollars? My goodness! Thank you very much! Thank you very much! Thank you very, very, very, very much! Amen!”

Habitat officials say all of the money will go towards building around 20 new houses in the County.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.