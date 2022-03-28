Warming up and on alert for severe storms Wednesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Monday got off to a chilly start with lows in the upper 20s and afternoon highs in the upper 40s. Southerly winds will pick up by Tuesday and help lift temps into the upper 50s to near 60. Mainly cloudy skies on Tuesday. We are on alert for severe storms on Wednesday. A warm front will push north of the Tri-State and allow warm, moist air to flow in. Highs on Wednesday will rise into the middle 70s. Showers and storms will develop ahead of a cold front. Damaging winds, hail and even tornadoes will be possible, especially over Western Kentucky on Wednesday evening. The storm threat will end by early Thursday as rain tapers off and highs drop back into the middle 50s. Friday will be partly sunny and cooler with a high of 55. Saturday will also be partly sunny with a high near 60. More rain possible on Sunday.

