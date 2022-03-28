UE appoints new Executive Director and Dean of Harlaxton College

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville announced their new executive director and dean of Harlaxton College.

According to a press release, UE president Christopher Pietruszkiewicz announced Holly Carter would be taking over the position.

Carter has been serving as interim principal at the university’s study abroad center.

Officials say Carter will supervise both the academic services of Harlaxton College as well as its business operations.

As the dean, she will join the UE academic affairs leadership team and will be responsible for Harlaxton’s curriculum, assessment, course scheduling and ongoing partnerships with other universities. As the executive director, she will manage filming opportunities as well as bookings for weddings and conferences.

“Holly has been an exemplary leader at Harlaxton for the past two years, especially in the midst of challenges brought on by the pandemic,” said Pietruszkiewicz. “She brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and innovation to this new role, and we are confident she will lead Harlaxton to new levels of outreach and success for the next generations of study abroad students.”

Prior to taking on the role of interim principal, Carter served as the director of programs for Harlaxton College as well as the director of education abroad.

“I am humbled and honored to be placed in this position of trust,” said Carter. “Harlaxton means so much to me and to so many people in Evansville and beyond. In my new role, I will endeavor to keep the manor and the college thriving for generations to come.”

