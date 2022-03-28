Tri-State fuel prices remain comparatively high, expert explains why

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s been almost a month since gas prices in the Tri-State first hit record levels.

Thankfully, many parts of the U.S. have seen their gas prices drop, at least by a few cents. We’re still sitting at well over the $4 a gallon mark for regular, unleaded gas in the U.S.

[Related story: Average US gas price drops 6 cents over 2 weeks to $4.37]

For young drivers like Mater Dei Senior Julie Heldman, filling up can take a toll.

“It’s tough. Because I, obviously am trying to save up for college at the same time,” said Heldman, “so it’s just, every week, trying to fill up and watching where the best prices are, and it’s kind of hard to find somewhere that’s the best price.”

Why is it so tough to find a good price to fill up? We spoke with the CEO and President of CountryMark gas station, Matt Smorch who tells me that a hefty portion of what we see at the pump has to do with crude oil.

“Gasoline and diesel prices, about 60% of that cost is in the crude oil, that we have to purchase,” said Smorch.

It’s not just the crude oil putting a strain on our wallets though.

“When you look at pricing of products, gasoline and diesel, some of that is set regionally,” said Smorch, “and it’s all supply and demand regionally.”

Demand is something Evansville has no shortage of, and it doesn’t help that the crude oil has been all over the place.

“The drastic change in the price going up and down though of late, is all related to the crude price,” said Smorch, “I’ve been in the business for over 30 years, and I haven’t seen crude price fluctuate this drastically in my career.”

According to Smorch, drivers are forced to eat the extra costs at the pump for the time being while the market tries to find what the right price of crude oil should be.

AAA says that Indiana’s average gas price is $4.18 a gallon.

According to GasBuddy, Evansville’s average price is $4.24 a gallon.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.